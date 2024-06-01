 
King Charles honours D-Day veteran on his 100th birthday at Buckingham Palace

King Charles also wished D-Day veteran a “Happy Birthday"

June 01, 2024

King Charles has honoured a D-Day veteran on his 100th birthday by inviting him at Buckingham Palace.

D-Day veteran Jim Miller was invited to Buckingham Palace, where he was given a 100th birthday card in person by King Charles.

The Royal British Legion, a British charity, shared photo of Miller with King Charles on X, formerly Twitter handle saying, “D-Day veteran Jim Miller was honoured to meet The King and Queen at Buckingham Palace for his 100th birthday.”

“He reflected on the Normandy landings and his role in WWII. Now, he's looking forward to attending RBL's commemorations at @Nat_Mem_Arb on 6th June. Happy 100th, Jim!”

Commenting on it, the royal family and King Charles also wished him and wrote “Happy Birthday, Jim!”

Jim Miller was honoured at palace a day after the royal family shared details to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, to be attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince William.

