Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke addresses career challenges

Maya Hawke is the daughter of Hollywood actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman

June 01, 2024

Maya Hawke recently opened up about how her life has changed after finding fame in Netflix’s super hit drama series Stranger Things.

For those unversed, Maya is an American actress as well as a musician, who is the daughter of Hollywood actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

In a new chat with Times, the musician weighed in on the fact that most of her musical concerts are filled with Stranger Things fans.

“I was almost depressed about it,” she said about the moment when she realized that people showed up for her acting gig instead of her musical talent.

Maya added, “Like, I’m glad there are people here, but I guess they don’t care about the music.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 25-year-old music artists has just released her third studio album, Chaos Angel.

Shedding light on her “nepo-label,” Maya shared that she is perfectly fine and her “positive” relationship with her parents “supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”

“‘Deserves’ is a complicated word,” she continued.

“There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” Maya admitted.

She also mentioned, “It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be.

“My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it,” Maya said in conclusion.

