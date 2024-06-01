 
Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers answer ex cameraman's harassment claims

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney's address her former personal photographer's harassment claims

Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team has come forward with a response to her ex cameraman's harassment lawsuit.

Emilio Garcia took the rapper to court in April for allegedly creating an intolerable work environment' during his employment from 2018 to 2023 where he was subjected to sexual harassment in an SUV in 2022. He also claimed that Megan instructed him not to discuss the Ibiza incident.

The Plaintiff is seeking damages for unpaid wages with interest, other employee benefits, and attorneys fees.

The response filed by Megan's attorneys on May 29 claims that the photographer's claims are largely fabricated and without merit, merely aimed at boosting his own career at the rapper's expense.

The court filing further alleged the cameraman of being a 'con artist' who is 'manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist,' contending that Garcia repeatedly falsified his invoices and 'overcharged Ms. Pete for services he never completed and sought reimbursements for money he never spent'. This led to his termination in June 2023.

Megan's lawyers also framed Garcia as someone 'angry at the loss of this high-profile gig and his exile from the inner circles of stardom.'

Prior to the length response, Megan's team had previously issued a statement to media houses shortly after Garcia's lawsuit, stating it is solely an employment dispute with no sexual harassment claim.

"We will deal with this in court," the statement concluded.  

