Glen Powell reveals the most embarrassing thing ever happened to him

Glen Powell shared most 'embarrassing thing' about his early life

June 01, 2024

Glen Powell opened up about the most embarrassing thing that he ever had to witness.

For those unversed, the Anyone But You star appeared as a 14-year-old contestant on Endurance 2 before becoming an A-listed Hollywood star.

Spilling the beans on this experience, Glen recently shared with Hollywood Reporter, “I mean, it's the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a freshman in high school.”

He also told the outlet that he was bullied when he returned to school after failing the first challenge of this contest.

“Not only are you the runt of the grade, but you just failed on a strength performance thing in front of the world, and the amount of s*** that I got was extraordinary," the acting sensation recalled.

However, this criticism and humiliation reportedly did not break him and instead motivated him to become a physically fit Hollywood hunk.

"I'll show them," he remembered saying to himself.

Wrapping up this “embarrassing” topic, Glen said, "It made me just ferocious, like, 'I'm going to become the strongest m*********** ever,' and weirdly more dialled-in in every aspect of my life."

