Enrique Iglesias mourned death of 'close friend' while filming for song 'Hero'

Enrique Iglesias cried for a part in the song 'Hero' which was in fact him mourning the death of singer and close friend, Aaliyah

June 01, 2024

Enrique Iglesias lost a ‘close friend’ after the death of the American songstress, Aaliyah.

A social media fan page dedicated a tribute to the late singer on May 31, sharing a clip of Jennifer Love Hewitt discussing the bond between the Latin pop star and the At Your Best crooner.

In the video, the 45-year-old could be heard saying, “Oh, Enrique! Oh, this is such a good mashup, guys,” a clip reposted by Aaliyah Legion on X also formerly known as Twitter.

The video showed the actress appearing on Retrospective of Entertainment Tonight, watching herself starring in Iglesias’ music video for the 2001 single, Hero.

There is an emotional scene during the ballad where Hewitt can be seen holding the Bailando crooner as he cried.

“The craziest thing about that video shoot that I don’t know if people know, is that Enrique and Aaliyah were close friends,” she said.

Hewitt continued, “And the night that we filmed that video, was the night that she passed. And so Enrique had to film that, like all of his crying stuff in the video was filmed and he was really crying because she had passed.” 

