Prince Harry's US visa row could get ‘quite problematic' if THIS happens

The Heritage Foundation has demanded to make Prince Harry’s US visa application public

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Prince Harry’s United States visa row could become “problematic” for him depending on the outcome of the upcoming elections, warns an expert.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex admitted to using drugs like cocaine and marijuana in the past in his memoir Spare. The Heritage Foundation has requested that details of his visa application be made public so that people can see if he was truthful in his application about past drug use.

However, officials argue that making the details public could be dangerous. A judge demanded to see the application documents. Whether to make the documents public remains to be decided by a judge.

Now, royal commentator Victoria Murphy has warned Harry of different outcomes the case could bring. She told the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast: "Firstly, will the information be released? What does the information show? Then what happens after that, if anything? And, of course, it could depend on the administration because there's an election coming up in the US.”

"So it could come to nothing or it could become quite problematic for Harry. There's a lot of different directions this could go in," she added.

Donald Trump, who Joe Biden is set to face in the election, has clearly said that Prince Harry “wouldn’t receive as much favorable treatment from me as the Biden administration has given him.” 

