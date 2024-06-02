Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L’Amour de Ma Vie'

Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall recently delighted fans with a fun in-car karaoke session.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kylie posted a video showcasing herself with sister Kendall Jenner.

The fun video showcased Kylie and Kendall's fun and carefree moment, jamming to Billie Eilish's song L’Amour de Ma Vie from her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Kylie stunned in a red square-neck top, while Kendall donned white tube top as they can be seen singing along to the song while sipping on beers in the video.

The sisters laugh, toast the camera, and dance in their seats, clearly enjoying the music and each other’s company.

Their mother, Kris Jenner, makes a brief appearance in the video, sitting in the back seat and wearing a white T-shirt and sun hat. The video ends with Kylie showing Kris looking out the window.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the Kardashian-Jenner clan as one wrote, "Best sisters ever."

"I am now officially a fan of Billie Eilish," another commented.