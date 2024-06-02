 
Geo News

Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'

Kylie and Kendall Jenner jam to Billie Eilish's 'L’Amour de Ma Vie'

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilishs LAmour de Ma Vie
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L’Amour de Ma Vie'

Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall recently delighted fans with a fun in-car karaoke session.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kylie posted a video showcasing herself with sister Kendall Jenner.

The fun video showcased Kylie and Kendall's fun and carefree moment, jamming to Billie Eilish's song L’Amour de Ma Vie from her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Kylie stunned in a red square-neck top, while Kendall donned white tube top as they can be seen singing along to the song while sipping on beers in the video.

The sisters laugh, toast the camera, and dance in their seats, clearly enjoying the music and each other’s company.

Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilishs LAmour de Ma Vie

Their mother, Kris Jenner, makes a brief appearance in the video, sitting in the back seat and wearing a white T-shirt and sun hat. The video ends with Kylie showing Kris looking out the window.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the Kardashian-Jenner clan as one wrote, "Best sisters ever."

"I am now officially a fan of Billie Eilish," another commented.

Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Neve Campbell reveals how she
Neve Campbell reveals how she "can't stop' her children from their 'passion'
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again video
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?