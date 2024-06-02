 
Shiloh Pitt keeps Angelina Jolie 'out of loop' from big decision

Reports suggest Shiloh did not inform Angelina Jolie about her Brad Pitt move

June 02, 2024

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt hit the headlines after she moved to legally drop Brad Pitt's surname, but she reportedly made this big decision on her own.

An insider knowledgeable about the matter told ET, "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it." 

The biological daughter of the pair filed for the paperwork on the day she turned eighteen. 

It not rare for Brad's kids to drop his surname from theirs but Shiloh was reported to be close to him.

She "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings," a mole squealed to Life & Style. "She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina have been in the middle of legal battle over divorce and disputed property. The pair shares six kids.

