 
Geo News

Kanye West, Bianca Censori aim to silence critics

Expert believes Kanye West and Bianca Censori's joint work on business aims for a big PR triumph if it worked

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Kanye West, Bianca Censori aim to silence critics
Kanye West, Bianca Censori aim to silence critics

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly are working together to expand business but some believes this may spell disaster for them because of their volatile personal relationship.

However, Jane Owen, a PR guru argue otherwise. He admits though it's a big risk but noted if the duo succeeded it would be a huge triumph.

"I think that it would be wonderful if working together would bring them some focus and stability. When couples work together, and it goes well, it is definitely something to be celebrated," he told The Mirror.

But, the expert added, "However, it's a big risk in this case, mainly because Kanye and his wife have been so unstable and made such strange statements and decisions. I would say that it will be a PR triumph if it's a successful endeavour but a massive disaster if it goes wrong."

Another PR guru Katya Varbanova weighed in on the new development saying, "I think the couple working together is a good idea."

She continued, "Bianca is not only incredibly smart and well educated but according to her own admission, she was artistic ever since she was a child and had dreams of becoming a sculptor one day."

It comes after Kanye and Bianca were snapped in Prato, Italy, reported to be there for a business engagement.

Kendall Jenner enjoying 'queen treatment' by Bad Bunny: Insider
Kendall Jenner enjoying 'queen treatment' by Bad Bunny: Insider
'The Acolyte' star names most dangerous weapon in 'Star Wars'
'The Acolyte' star names most dangerous weapon in 'Star Wars'
Glen Powell gets honest about 'Hit Man' intimate scenes
Glen Powell gets honest about 'Hit Man' intimate scenes
Shiloh keeps Angelina Jolie 'out of loop' from big decision
Shiloh keeps Angelina Jolie 'out of loop' from big decision
Steve Miller sweet message to Eminem after 'Houdini'
Steve Miller sweet message to Eminem after 'Houdini'
Jennifer Lopez spotted at dance studio after tour cancellation
Jennifer Lopez spotted at dance studio after tour cancellation
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism for 'unrecognizable' look
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism for 'unrecognizable' look
Eminem faces backlash over 'Houdini' Megan Thee Stallion reference
Eminem faces backlash over 'Houdini' Megan Thee Stallion reference
Chris Martin celebrates son's graduation without Dakota Johnson
Chris Martin celebrates son's graduation without Dakota Johnson
Jon Bon Jovi recalls most 'horrible moment' of his life
Jon Bon Jovi recalls most 'horrible moment' of his life
'James Bond' boss considering 'Bruno Mars, The Weeknd' for new gig: Report
'James Bond' boss considering 'Bruno Mars, The Weeknd' for new gig: Report
Nicole Brown murder documentary reveals shocking details about O.J. Simpson
Nicole Brown murder documentary reveals shocking details about O.J. Simpson