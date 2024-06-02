Kanye West, Bianca Censori aim to silence critics

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly are working together to expand business but some believes this may spell disaster for them because of their volatile personal relationship.



However, Jane Owen, a PR guru argue otherwise. He admits though it's a big risk but noted if the duo succeeded it would be a huge triumph.

"I think that it would be wonderful if working together would bring them some focus and stability. When couples work together, and it goes well, it is definitely something to be celebrated," he told The Mirror.

But, the expert added, "However, it's a big risk in this case, mainly because Kanye and his wife have been so unstable and made such strange statements and decisions. I would say that it will be a PR triumph if it's a successful endeavour but a massive disaster if it goes wrong."

Another PR guru Katya Varbanova weighed in on the new development saying, "I think the couple working together is a good idea."

She continued, "Bianca is not only incredibly smart and well educated but according to her own admission, she was artistic ever since she was a child and had dreams of becoming a sculptor one day."

It comes after Kanye and Bianca were snapped in Prato, Italy, reported to be there for a business engagement.