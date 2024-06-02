First Lady of Nigeria breaks silence on Meghan Markle's outfit controversy

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu has spoken up on the speculations that she found Meghan Markle’s trip outfit to be indecent.



“She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here. At no point did she say anything about Meghan’s dressing,” Tinubu’s office clarified to AFP Fact Check via email.

The clarification comes after the 63-year-old First Lady discussed how modesty is vital for Nigerian women and girls. In her speech, celebrating her husband's first year in office, Oluremi further insisted that the state does not want to mimic and try to emulate American film stars’ “nakedness.”

Oluremi remarks came following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit who spent three days in Nigeria celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

As part of the couple’s itinerary, the Duchess of Sussex was also part of the panel discussing women in leadership and praised her heritage while doing so

“I think, being African-American, part of it is not really knowing so much about your genealogy, background, where you came from specifically. It was exciting … to discover more and what that [having Nigerian heritage] really means,” she had said.