Kate Middleton holds the future of the monarchy in her hands?

Kate Middleton’s importance to the monarchy has just been highlighted by experts.

Everything has been brought to light by commentator Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on the true importance of Kate Middleton’s presence during her interview with GB News.

There she started by saying, “Reports were made very recently that Kate Middleton will probably not be making another public appearance this year.”

“The Trooping of the Colour is coming up, Wimbledon is coming up, and she is such a huge presence at Wimbledon.”

In the eyes of Ms Callahan, “These things are proving how important Kate is, not just to the monarchy now, but to the future of the monarchy.”

“It is she alone, really, who brings the glamour, the star power, but also the dignity, the class, the way she's comported herself through this incredibly difficult time.”

She also referenced the Princess’ most recent public statement and added, “She and William issuing the statement over the weekend about the RAF pilot who was killed, not putting herself and her struggle front and centre, which I think we can all agree would be the opposite of something a Meghan Markle would do.”

For those unversed, following this news, there were also scattered reports going viral about a potential appearance by Kate and Ms Schofield claims, “King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready.”

“She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat. Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes.”