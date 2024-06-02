 
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new planning destined to fail?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly working for a new business goal

June 02, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly teamed up for a new enterprise.

As fans will know, the Australian beauty Bianca was recently papped alongside her controversial husband in Italy, per The Mirror. The duo was apparently headed towards a business meeting. 

Following these reports some appreciated Bianca’s interest in her husband’s business, but a PR Guru from The Mirror named, Jane Owen, noted the “big risk” involved with the couple’s failure.

Jane kicked off the duo’s analysis by saying, "I think that it would be wonderful if working together would bring them some focus and stability.”

“When couples work together, and it goes well, it is definitely something to be celebrated," he continued.

He went on to address, "However, it's a big risk in this case, mainly because Kanye and his wife have been so unstable and made such strange statements and decisions.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kanye and Bianca made numerous headlines lately due to their controversial statements and raunchy outings.

“I would say that it will be a PR triumph if it's a successful endeavour but a massive disaster if it goes wrong," he claimed in conclusion.

