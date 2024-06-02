Riley Keough ‘living with ghosts' after mom Lisa Marie's death

Riley Keough is engrossed in saving her mother Lisa Marie Presley's legacy

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough is reportedly "living with ghosts" as she tries to bring together her late mom Lisa Marie Presley’s autobiography and save her legacy amid a new lawsuit.

Riley most recently had to save her grandfather’s iconic home Graceland from a scam auction. The Daisy Jones & The Six star had to fight an auction after a lending company claimed that her late mom had put up the deed to the estate as the collateral in for the loan she took. They claimed Lisa had failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan.

She has also had to go through her mom’s tapes and journals to pen an autobiography. The book will be released on October 15 and a celebration is expected to be held at Graceland.

A source close to the actress said The Lodge star went through "hundreds of hours of Lisa's thoughts and dreams" to make the book "accurate and compassionate,” while noting that it’s like Riley’s been living with ghosts.

"She's not only had to listen to her mom's thoughts, but has to decide how to package that into this book … It's a Herculean effort. She's going to have a lot of input on how people perceive Lisa's legacy forever. That's how difficult this is," they told Page Six.