 
Geo News

Riley Keough ‘living with ghosts' after mom Lisa Marie's death

Riley Keough is engrossed in saving her mother Lisa Marie Presley's legacy

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Riley Keough ‘living with ghosts after mom Lisa Maries death
Riley Keough is engrossed in saving her mother Lisa Marie Presley's legacy 

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough is reportedly "living with ghosts" as she tries to bring together her late mom Lisa Marie Presley’s autobiography and save her legacy amid a new lawsuit.

Riley most recently had to save her grandfather’s iconic home Graceland from a scam auction. The Daisy Jones & The Six star had to fight an auction after a lending company claimed that her late mom had put up the deed to the estate as the collateral in for the loan she took. They claimed Lisa had failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan.

She has also had to go through her mom’s tapes and journals to pen an autobiography. The book will be released on October 15 and a celebration is expected to be held at Graceland.

A source close to the actress said The Lodge star went through "hundreds of hours of Lisa's thoughts and dreams" to make the book "accurate and compassionate,” while noting that it’s like Riley’s been living with ghosts.

"She's not only had to listen to her mom's thoughts, but has to decide how to package that into this book … It's a Herculean effort. She's going to have a lot of input on how people perceive Lisa's legacy forever. That's how difficult this is," they told Page Six.

Rebel Wilson has no regrets exposing Sacha Baron Cohen 'disgusting' actions
Rebel Wilson has no regrets exposing Sacha Baron Cohen 'disgusting' actions
Meghan Markle bashed for her extreme antics in controlling the narrative
Meghan Markle bashed for her extreme antics in controlling the narrative
Kate Middleton's critics warned as she makes future plans
Kate Middleton's critics warned as she makes future plans
Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘thriving' together after THIS move
Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘thriving' together after THIS move
David Beckham teases Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new post?
David Beckham teases Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new post?
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber 'not a match made in heaven': Source
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber 'not a match made in heaven': Source
Prince William's secret future plans for 'romantic' getaway with Kate Middleton revealed
Prince William's secret future plans for 'romantic' getaway with Kate Middleton revealed
Ryan Reynolds takes pride in sharing ‘unique identity' of kids with Blake
Ryan Reynolds takes pride in sharing ‘unique identity' of kids with Blake
Kate Middleton reconsidering role in Trooping of Colour for King Charles
Kate Middleton reconsidering role in Trooping of Colour for King Charles
David Beckham shares his excitement over honour from King Charles
David Beckham shares his excitement over honour from King Charles
Kylie Minogue touches new heights of fame after battling cancer: Report
Kylie Minogue touches new heights of fame after battling cancer: Report
Prince Andrew's become a prisoner of his own pride trying to fight King Charles
Prince Andrew's become a prisoner of his own pride trying to fight King Charles