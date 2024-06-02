Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation

Nicki Minaj might just not be performing in Amsterdam up till now after she was arrested for reportedly “carrying drugs” in the European country last week.

Addressing her upcoming concert scheduled for Sunday night, the concert promoter, Mojo’s official website made the announcement.

“Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place. Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale,” their statement read.

However, it appears that the Bang Bang hitmaker has not spoken up about the cancellation on any of her social media platforms, which has led to her fans being disappointed.

“Cancelling the Amsterdam concert is already a bitch move, But not even putting out a statement???” a fan tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

They continued, “Just give us a personal statement, at least acknowledging us.”

Another fan of Nicki Minaj added, “Really disappointed @NICKIMINAJ cancelled her Amsterdam show for Sunday. I bought tickets in the pre-sale and was already slightly salty when they added an extra date a /week/ earlier, but to then cancel this one too….”