'Oppenheimer' cinematographer counters Netflix CEO's small screen claims

Oppenheimer cinematographer, Hoyte van Hoytema, has taken a firm stand against Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' recent comments.

Recently, Sarandos suggested that films could be equally enjoyed on streaming platforms or mobile devices as in theaters.

Sarandos faced backlash after revealing that his son watched the 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia on a phone, and claiming that films like Oppenheimer would be just as impactful on Netflix.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Hoytema expressed his belief that movies are crafted with the big screen in mind, saying, "watching films on platforms like Netflix feels more like being subjected to the streamer's whim."

While Hoytema admitted that he, too, has occasionally watched movies on mobile devices, he stressed that this should not become the norm.

He emphasized the importance of experiencing films in theaters, where the full artistic intent can be appreciated.