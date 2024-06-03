Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos mark their son Michael’s 27th birthday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their eldest child’s 27th birthday with a sweet note.



The parent of the three took to their official Instagram account on Sunday, June 2, and wished their son Michael in a joint post.

Kelly and Mark shared a video featuring a throwback reel of Michael from his childhood till adulthood, set to the song Move on Up by Curtis Mayfield.

Ripa began the caption with, "Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family @Michael.Consuelos.”

“You got the ball rolling baby and we love you!" she added.

The video includes the couple’s eldest son’s different milestones ranging from crawling to walking as a baby to his pictures from his previous birthdays.

Moreover, celebrities including Jenna Dewan, and Andy Cohen rushed into the comment section to wish the young man.

The Orange Is the New Black actor Aduba penned, "This is precious. Happy Birthday!!!"

Michael’s costar, Jenna Dewan, who starred in a Lifetime movie with him, commented, "Happy birthday Michael!!!! So much love to you all!!!”

While Cohen who shares the same birthday with Michael added, “I love this. Happy Birthday Mikey!"