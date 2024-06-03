'Suits' S9 will make a home at Netflix next month

For Netflix, Suits turned out to be a goldmine as a record number of viewers flocked to the streamer to watch the show after it ended in 2019. Now, it's the last season that is coming for streaming next month.



Earlier, the legal drama last season was only available at Peacock. However, the newfound interest in the show last year in what was considered a goldmine for Netflix because the viewership spiked in billions of minutes, led them to add the last season to their vast library.

The news of release date which is on July 1 comes after some of the cast reunited at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

Arrived on USA Network in 2011, Suits' sudden unexpected popularity made NBC confident to go for a spinoff titled Suits: L.A.

Led by the showrunner Aaron Korsh, the series pilot episode is in the works, and officially, no date has been revealed for the premiere.

The logline reads, "His firm is at a crisis point," adding, "In order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."