Fan over the moon after Taylor Swift visit

June 03, 2024

Taylor Swift is always generous to her fanbase, so in the latest, she surprised her young fan who was unable to attend her Eras Tour show in Brazil.

As a surprise, the Toxic hitmaker gave Maria Julia her autograph, Midnights guitar photos, and two friendship bracelets.

The clip was shared by her mother on TikTok, explaining that her daughter could not attend her concert in November 2023 because of ticketing issues.

Previously, it was reported that scalpers had made it difficult for Swifties in Brazil to buy the pop icon's show's legal tickets because they had been sold in under an hour.

Meanwhile, the South American leg of the Eras Tour had a major incident that shook Taylor.

It was the death of a concertgoer due to extreme heat in the stadium, which shattered the Grammy winner and prompted the postponement of the show.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am after this," she continued, "I am writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio."

Noting, "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew have to and always will come first." 

