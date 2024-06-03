Sandra Bullock finds strength in kids as she honours Bryan Randall's memory

Sandra Bullock faces a bittersweet summer as she approaches the first anniversary of her partner Bryan Randall's death, along with her milestone birthday.



According to Closer Weekly, the Blind Side star has no plans to mark Randall’s death anniversary in misery or skip celebrating her 60th birthday.

The model-turned-photographer, whom Bullock dated for 8 years, passed away last year on August 5th ‘peacefully’ after secretly battling with ALS for 3 years.

An insider close to the Hollywood star, who took an acting hiatus to take care of her long term partner, will go on a family trip for her big day.

“It’s bittersweet that the two dates, Sandra’s birthday and the anniversary of losing Bryan, are so close to each other. She and the children will commemorate both, though,” the source said.

They said Bullock and her two kids, Louis and Laila, have been dealing with ‘immense pain’ ever since the tragic demise of Randall, with whom the actor secretly exchanged vows, as per reports.

“They’ve gone through it all together,” the insider said of the trio. “She wants to show them that it is healthy to grieve, but it’s also OK for their lives to move forward and to enjoy happy times again.”

For her birthday, Bullock is “probably going to ring in the milestone birthday with a family trip,” the tipster said, adding, “She loves to travel with the children.”

“Sharing new experiences and making memories with them are her favorite thing,” they continued.

The insider said before concluding that the Hollywood star took acting hiatus for “Randall, for herself, and for the kids,” and now she “has slowly been doing more and trying to be a strong example.”