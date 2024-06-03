Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton’s health

Prince William has seemingly shared major update on his wife Kate Middleton’s health as the Prince of Wales mentioned her in an emotional personal statement.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, the future king apparently revealed that Kate Middleton is doing well amid her cancer treatment after the palace confirmed she will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour.

William issued the statement as he paid touching tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow, who died on Sunday aged 41 following a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

The future king says, “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’”

He also mentioned Kate Middleton, saying “Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W.”

