Meghan Markle makes big decision about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans

Meghan Markle has made a huge decision about her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following her ‘home’ Nigeria trip.



Meghan has disclosed her decision in a letter to Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi of Nigeria.

Prince Harry’s sweetheart reveals that she was extending her Nigeria ‘heritage’ to her children Archie and Lilibet.

She also vowed to visit Nigeria with her kids and husband Prince Harry in future.



Meghan’s letter reads, “Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria... Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day.”

The former Suits star discovered through a DNA test in 2022 that she is 43 percent Nigerian.

Meghan was thrilled to learn about her "heritage", which she can now share with her children.

The Duchess decision has come after a source told Closer recently: “Meghan is longing for another baby and is convinced that a third child will help get her and Harry back on track after a rocky few months.”