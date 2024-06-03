 
Ben Affleck makes big statement about Jennifer Lopez marriage during latest outing

Ben Affleck was recently seen getting a kiss on cheek from Jennifer Lopez despite marital troubles

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Ben Affleck appeared to have dismissed the rumours regarding the ongoing divorce speculations about him and Jennifer Lopez as they engaged in a little PDA.

Analyzing The Accountant star’s body language as he met JLo in Santa Monica before heading to the YMCA, expert Judi James made some major claims.

The duo avoided locking lips during their reunion; however, they did share a sweet moment of PDA as Lopez leaned in to place a kiss on Affleck’s cheek.

While fans are adamant that it was sign that the couple is indeed separated, James told The Mirror that Affleck performing a thumbs up sign means ‘all is good.”

She said, "This looks like a display of polite affection but Ben’s body language suggests he’s grateful for whatever he can get here.

"He signals the he’s delighted to see Jennifer and then performs a thumbs up to signal all is good," James added. "As they walk side by side their torsos are close and as the perform their greeting ritual Ben’s rounded cheeks suggest genuine happiness.

"This is a non tactile display though. The air kiss looks chaste and Ben’s lips are slewed away from Jen’s face. Even the hand he places around her body seems cupped and held away from actual contact here."

