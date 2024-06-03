 
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as 'liability' amid Royal Lodge row

King Charles reportedly reaches his breaking point in dealing with ‘disgraced’ brother Prince Andrew

June 03, 2024

King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability’ amid Royal Lodge row

King Charles reportedly sees his ‘disgraced’ brother Prince Andrew as a ‘liability’ amid their ongoing rift over the Royal Lodge.

As per recent report, Charles has threatened to cut ties with the Duke of York if he does not leave the Royal Lodge and move into the Frogmore Cottage.

Andrew is said to be resisting the pressure to leave the 30-room estate. However, Charles would now give the Duke an ultimate by threatening to ‘sever ties’ with him if he does not move out.

In a conversation with GB News, royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield said, "King Charles could threaten to sever ties with Prince Andrew if the non-working royal refuses to leave Royal Lodge to relocate to Frogmore Cottage.”

"The Times are citing an unnamed friend of the King. That friend claims that the King said he is willing to pay for his brother to live comfortably out of his private funds from the Duchy of Lancaster.

"However, that level of funding needs to be appropriate,” she added. “There's another quote in this piece that reads unfortunately if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support that he provides, and the Duke would be required to fund the lion's share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own, which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term for Prince Andrew, who is unemployed.

"They stressed that there are limits of patience and tolerance when it comes to King Charles, and after multiple eviction conversations, a friend of the King has warned as things stand life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the Duke.”

