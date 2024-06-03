 
Geo News

Britney Spears' family plans BIG change to help singer ‘heal'

Britney Spears’ family is concerned for the singer's well being

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Britney Spears family plans BIG change to help singer ‘heal
Britney Spears’ family is concerned for the singer's well being 

Britney Spears’ family is reportedly planning an intervention for the pop icon to convince her to move to Louisiana from Los Angeles.

Spears recently admitted that she misses her family even after they allegedly mistreated her during her conservatorship.

"They're not wasting any time putting a plan into action," a source told The Globe.

"They've long believed Hollywood is the worst place possible for Britney. It's where all her problems were created — and what she needs now, more than ever, is to get back to her roots," they added.

The tipster also said that the singer’s mom Lynne is set to fly out to L.A. to ask the singer to move to their native Louisiana.

"As far as Lynne, Jamie Lynn and others are concerned, this was a divine intervention. They're not going to let the opportunity slide by,” the mole said.

The Gimme More singer’s mom is also planning to help her find "a very secure place to live" where she'll have "round-the-clock care to decompress and heal."

The source also claimed that Britney won’t have to deal with her dad, whom she accused of mistreating her during her conservatorship, as he’ll be kept away from her. 

Prince Harry's rift with King Charles taking a toll on his children: Expert
Prince Harry's rift with King Charles taking a toll on his children: Expert
Kanye West makes HUGE progress in legal battle with ex employee
Kanye West makes HUGE progress in legal battle with ex employee
Royal expert slams Kate Middleton return speculations
Royal expert slams Kate Middleton return speculations
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability' amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability' amid Royal Lodge row
Prince Harry reacts as Palace removes his 2016 statement from Royal website
Prince Harry reacts as Palace removes his 2016 statement from Royal website
Ben Affleck makes big statement about Jennifer Lopez marriage during latest outing video
Ben Affleck makes big statement about Jennifer Lopez marriage during latest outing
Meghan Markle makes big decision about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans
Meghan Markle makes big decision about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans
King Charles doesn't have time for Prince Harry's ‘grievances': Expert
King Charles doesn't have time for Prince Harry's ‘grievances': Expert
Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton's health
Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton's health
Meghan Markle to join ‘Suits' reunion movie as her co-star gives major update
Meghan Markle to join ‘Suits' reunion movie as her co-star gives major update
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against her, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against her, Prince Harry
Ben Affleck ‘forcefully' smiles as Jennifer Lopez kisses him on cheek
Ben Affleck ‘forcefully' smiles as Jennifer Lopez kisses him on cheek