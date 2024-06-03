Britney Spears' family plans BIG change to help singer ‘heal'

Britney Spears’ family is concerned for the singer's well being

Britney Spears’ family is reportedly planning an intervention for the pop icon to convince her to move to Louisiana from Los Angeles.

Spears recently admitted that she misses her family even after they allegedly mistreated her during her conservatorship.

"They're not wasting any time putting a plan into action," a source told The Globe.

"They've long believed Hollywood is the worst place possible for Britney. It's where all her problems were created — and what she needs now, more than ever, is to get back to her roots," they added.

The tipster also said that the singer’s mom Lynne is set to fly out to L.A. to ask the singer to move to their native Louisiana.

"As far as Lynne, Jamie Lynn and others are concerned, this was a divine intervention. They're not going to let the opportunity slide by,” the mole said.

The Gimme More singer’s mom is also planning to help her find "a very secure place to live" where she'll have "round-the-clock care to decompress and heal."

The source also claimed that Britney won’t have to deal with her dad, whom she accused of mistreating her during her conservatorship, as he’ll be kept away from her.