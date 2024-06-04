'Cheer' star George Wendt gushed over nephew Jason Sudeikis's success

'Cheers' Star George Wendt gushed over nephew Jason Sudeikis's success

George Wendt is a proud uncle of his nephew and godson Jason Sudeikis.



During the latest appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, the 75-year-old Cheer alum talked about Sudeikis's career since he started off.

He told the host, Steve Kmetko how much he admires the Ted Lasso star’s success, “It was Letterman or Conan, he said, 'Did your uncle George have any advice for you?'"

Wendt went on to say, “And Jason goes — he's so sharp — he goes, ‘Yeah he told me just get on the best show on television and one of the greatest shows of all time and just pretty much take it from there.’ And he goes, ‘So I did.’”

Sudeikis, who has starred in movies including Sleeping With Other People, Kodachrome, and Permission, is famously known for his work in Saturday Night Live from 2003 to 2013.

“He's such a great kid. Very proud. Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid," Wendt further gushed, noting, “Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean he is such a mesh, so smart, so thoughtful. I mean, it all comes out in the show. Right?”

