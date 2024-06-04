Meghan Markle feeling 'anxious' about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will seemingly be feeling ‘anxious’ about their children Archie and Lilibet as the royal kids are entering school age.



Parenting expert Amanda Jenner recently told OK! Magazine: "For many parents, it really is a mix of emotions when you think your children are growing up so fast; it can leave parents feeling anxious about how fast time is going but it is completely natural.”

Amanda further said, “It's perfectly normal that Meghan is feeling that sudden sadness and it's important to find the positive. This can also be a time for parents to find themselves again as a person.”

However, the expert shared a sweet advice for Meghan Markle and Harry as their children are reaching school age.



"When you first have a baby it's completely overwhelming and you can feel like you lose your identity, so this can be the perfect time to reconnect with yourself and find something you love to do.”

“When they reach school age this can be a time when you as a parent will have separation anxiety, which you are entitled to feel. So connect with other parents and talk about your feelings. On the plus side you may make a new circle of friends within school life and you can share this journey together", Amanda continued.

The parenting expert remarks come amid reports Meghan Markle and Harry are planning for the third child.