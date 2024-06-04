Prince Harry facing a cold war against his the King

Experts have just started to question Prince Harry’s standing in the UK given, what appears to be, a cold war brewing.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued all these claims and sentiments regarding the Duke’s place in the royal website.

She touched on it all in her piece for the News.com.au, and in it she referenced the removal of key statements King Charles with the Sussexes.

She began by saying, “The palace has yet to comment on this latest curious website change however, really and truly, I ask you: Could their treatment of the Sussexes, long since having skedaddled to California to escape the clutches of Crown Inc, be any frostier?”

“There might not be a Gorbachev-like character lurking in the wings or the threat of a nuclear winter, but are we facing a new cold war here?”

The expert also noted, “he and Meghan likely to be bundling up their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet any time soon to teach them about the, err, ‘delights’ of a Highland summer, with a friend of the King and Queen’s telling the Daily Beast, ‘The idea that Harry and the kids are going to descend on Balmoral this summer is wishful thinking. It’s all just very sad’.”