Top 5 new Korean crime thriller shows to binge watch right now

These Korean crime thrillers can be watched on Netflix and Disney+

Korean crime thrillers set themselves apart with their inclusion of some supernatural elements and their play on the motivation behind crimes.

The Bequeathed (Netflix)

Based on the webtoon of the same name, this thriller depicts the story of a college professor, Yoon Seo-ha, a college lecturer, who’s informed that a paternal uncle she didn’t know about has passed away and left her a burial ground.

A stranger then tells her that he’s her half-brother and deands inclusion in the inheritance. Following his demands, people around Seo-ha begin to die in a horrific turn of events.

A Killer Paradox

This gripping crime thriller sets itself apart from others with its storyline. A man named Lee Tang accidentally kills a serial killer, and later realizes who he killed and his ability to know who’s evil. He then goes on a murdering spree to kill bad people.

Tang’s killings invite both a shrewd on duty detective Jang Nan-Gam (Son Suk-Ku) and an ex-detective Song Chon (Lee Hee-Jun) to chase him relentlessly.

The 8 Show (Netflix)

Eight contestants enter a game where they live on eight different floors of a building and antagonize each other for a huge amount of cash. The game tests their limits and selfish desires and they can only leave when one of them dies.

The cast includes Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, and Bae Seong-woo.

A Shop for Killers

Jeong Ji-an is raised by her uncle Jeong Jin-man after the death of her parents. When Jin-man dies, his niece finds herself chased down by deadly assassins and finds out that her uncle was involved in shady business behind the veil of a shopping mall. Ji-an has defend herself in this thrilling action-packed show.

Wonderful World

This show is as much about processing grief and guilt as it is about thrill. A professor faces extreme grief when her son gets killed in a hit-and-run accident. Her wish for justice turns into a nightmare when she commits a crime and has to face justice herself.







