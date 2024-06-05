Sarah Ferguson makes first statement as King Charles, Prince Andrew feud grows

Sarah Ferguson weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding King Charles and Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge.



Fergie was asked to make a statement on Charles’ warning to his ‘disgraced’ brother during a latest interview on Good Morning Britain.

This comes after Charles gave ultimatum to Andrew to leave the 30-room estate and move to the Frogmore Cottage, whose previous residents were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

During the interview, Fergie, who also lives in the estate with her ex-husband, was asked what was transpiring regarding the property.

“It’s not a debby downer, it’s life in the fast lane,” Ferguson reacted. “I'm a guest, for a start. I'm a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest. Thank you very much.”

“I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the best, most safe place to be, is to let the brothers discuss it between themselves,” she added.

For the unversed, a royal insider recently spilt to The Times that Charles has had enough with Andrew’s stubbornness over the Lodge.

“The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge,” they said.

“He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.

“If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”