Cillian Murphy teases 'Peaky Blinders' movie return

Cillian Murphy previously starred as Tommy Shelby in BBC's super hit series 'Peaky Blinders'

June 05, 2024

Cillian Murphy is soon making his return to the Peaky Blinders, but this time in Netflix's movie.

After making his name in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the 48-year-old will now reprise his role as Birmingham’s gangster Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders’ flick, which will revolve around his service during World War II. 

Spilling the beans on the much-anticipated flick, Cillian revealed to Deadline, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me.”

“It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders'. This is one for the fans," he added.

As per the findings of well-placed sources, the movies’ shooting will commence in the last half of 2024, and Tom Harper will helm the project based on the British screenwriter Stephen Knight’s series.

The show’s director Tom also reflected on the blockbuster BBC series, "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive."

"'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," he went on to address.

Greenlighting the start of movie’s production, he remarked, "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story.”

“No holds barred. Full-on 'Peaky Blinders' at war," he said in conclusion. 

