Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store

Jeremy Renner is known for his action-thriller blockbusters but fans must be surprised to know that he was once a worker at a make-up department store.



During a recent appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, June 4, the 53-year-old actor candidly revealed that before being part of Hollywood he worked on a Lancôme beauty counter at a department store.

“I’d work on the weekends at the department stores, audition all week for film and television and then go put makeup on women on the weekends. It was awesome.”

According to Renner, it was in the 1990s, and he was playing the role of The Wizard of Oz at Modesto Junior College production which he got through one of his acquaintances.

Moreover, in 2021, while giving an interview on Jonathan Ross Show the Marvel actor revealed that he also worked for Laura Mercier and MAC Cosmetics.

During Drew’s show the Mission Impossible actor also explained how he ended up in a makeup store, he said, “I wanna know what made a woman feel beautiful without it and how do I express her beauty inside with these tools.”

Jeremy Renner Snow Plow Accident

In 2023, Renner suffered a near-fatal snow plow accident which broke his more than 30 bones, and underwent multiple surgeries.

After a year of his full recovery, he made his comeback with the filming of Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown's season three.