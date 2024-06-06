 
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?

Sources say Demi Moore and Joe Jonas share common traits as gossips describe them as forming a flirty friendship

June 06, 2024

After Demi Moore and Joe Jonas met at Cannes, a buzz was started which hinted at the start of a flirty friendship between them as the pair shares common traits.

Insiders spill the beans on the matter explaining the duo has more in common besides good looks such as a good temperament and a never-say-die attitude.

“They also have more mutual friends than people realize. Joe’s laid back and low-stress demeanor is catnip for Demi, and dating an actual rock star has always intrigued her, so there are strong odds that these two are going to spend more time together,” the source told Life & Style. 

“Joe is an easy guy to get to know and his near term goal is to find another fulfilling long term relationship and a potential stepmother who will be a positive influence on his children.”

The gossip, however, was soon dismissed by another source who told Us Weekly, “Joe and Demi are just friends,” noting, “There’s nothing romantic going on between them.” There you have it!

