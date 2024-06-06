 
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed

The first big appearance of Kendrick Lamar on stage after Drake beef is set to be in California

June 06, 2024

After a rap battle that broke the internet, Kendrick Lamar is all set to appear on stage after seemingly winning the beef with Drake.

Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, the show has been called The Pop Out - Ken and Freinds. 

According to reports, the venue is said to be in Inglewood, California and the ticket will be available from Friday, June 7.

The last time Kendrick performed on stage was in February in Las Vegas. at a Cash App party on Superbowl weekend.

Meanwhile, the DNA rapper was touted as a winner in the much-talked-about rap beef of his with Drizzy.

Joe Budden, for example, placed the crown on the Pulitzer winner saying "I think he won this off skill. He was much better than Drake the whole way," noting, "If I'm battling you, I need to have my options ready for all the variables; Drake didn't."

"And if you feel that way, then when I was telling you to stop saying that I'm outside looking for the ***** that saying he has been outside.

