Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3

Big Little Lies is making a buzz for season 3 and the lead star Nicole Kidman could not control her excitement as she teases updates about the project.



During an interview with Vanity Fair, The Morning Show actress cheekily said her fellow star revealed too much about the upcoming season three. “This one has already said too much,” she said.

To which, the Oscar winner replied, “I got excited,” adding, “We need to shut up. There’s a whole thing about how you should never talk about something until you’ve done it because if you talk about doing it then it’s the dopamine hit of doing it and you feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study.”

However, Nicole didn’t leave fans in guessing as she said the work on the new season is in progress.

“We’re moving fast and furious. Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We’re in good shape.”

Nicole previously opened up about her daughter's hand in somewhat kicking off the season three.

“My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” Kidman said, adding that Sunday gave her notes on character development,” she told Elle Magazine.

“She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.'"