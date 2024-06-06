 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3

Nicole Kidman teases update about season three of ‘Big Little Lies’

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3

Big Little Lies is making a buzz for season 3 and the lead star Nicole Kidman could not control her excitement as she teases updates about the project.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, The Morning Show actress cheekily said her fellow star revealed too much about the upcoming season three. “This one has already said too much,” she said.

To which, the Oscar winner replied, “I got excited,” adding, “We need to shut up. There’s a whole thing about how you should never talk about something until you’ve done it because if you talk about doing it then it’s the dopamine hit of doing it and you feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study.”

However, Nicole didn’t leave fans in guessing as she said the work on the new season is in progress.

“We’re moving fast and furious. Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We’re in good shape.”

Nicole previously opened up about her daughter's hand in somewhat kicking off the season three.

“My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” Kidman said, adding that Sunday gave her notes on character development,” she told Elle Magazine.

“She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.'"

Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her
Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'
King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'