Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan corrects rumours on who she auditioned for

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton disclose who they auditioned for

June 06, 2024

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan corrects rumours on who she auditioned for

Nicola Coughlan has shut down rumours about her initial audition for Bridgerton.

Coughlan, 37, and Luke Newton, 31, appeared on The Morning Show to discuss the thrilling second half of Bridgerton: Season 3 following its recent look. The pair touched upon their intimate carriage scene and answered some fan-anticipated questions, including who they really auditioned for.

Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the Netlflix hit series, confessed that he originally auditioned for Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings and husband of Daphne.

However, Coughlan revealed that she actually landed the role she had auditioned for, refuting any other rumours.

"I only auditioned for Penelope. I've seen it in the press that I auditioned for Eloise, but no, it was only Penelope," she told the show hosts.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 on June 3, featuring the fan-favourite couple Penelope Featherton and Colin Bridgerton as they prepare for their wedding.

Bridgerton Season 3 | Part 2 will be available to stream on June 13.

