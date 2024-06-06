 
Geo News

Ariana Grande's brother greenlights Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater started dating after meeting on the UK set of 'Wicked'

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Ariana Grande's brother greenlights Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande has her brother’s stamp of approval for beau Ethan Slater.

In an interview with TooFab, Frankie Grande said the 32-year-old actor is “a wonderful guy.”

“I love him. He’s a very sweet guy,” he said.

Frankie then went on to reveal that he has been familiar with Ethan’s work long before he was cast as Boq in the upcoming Wicked movie.

“I’ve been a fan of his ever since seeing him in SpongeBob. And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family,” he said.

Frankie continued to gush over Ethan and further added, “He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy. He’s very sweet. He’s very, very, very sweet. I just… I adore him. I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy I’m happy. So I’m very happy.”

Ariana and Ethan started dating in July 2023 after meeting on the U.K. set of Wicked, according to US Weekly.

Their romance came after Ariana had recently called it quits with her husband of two years Dalton Gomez whereas Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son, the same month.

“They’re a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” an insider exclusively told Us of the couple in November 2023. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry insensitivity puts down 'struggling families'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry insensitivity puts down 'struggling families'
Prince Harry ‘upset' as defamed Prince Andrew gets beloved home: Report
Prince Harry ‘upset' as defamed Prince Andrew gets beloved home: Report
Chrissy Teigen cannot 'handle the spice' after welcoming Esti: 'I'm Thai'
Chrissy Teigen cannot 'handle the spice' after welcoming Esti: 'I'm Thai'
Kim Kardashian confesses she cannot live with Kanye West kids
Kim Kardashian confesses she cannot live with Kanye West kids
Kate Middleton ‘emotionally devastated' stage amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton ‘emotionally devastated' stage amid cancer battle
Khloe Kardashian discloses her paranoia with dating
Khloe Kardashian discloses her paranoia with dating
King Charles shows Prince Harry 'who really matters' with Andrew move
King Charles shows Prince Harry 'who really matters' with Andrew move
Jennifer Lopez worried about her brand amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez worried about her brand amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles' decision to strip her Royal title
Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles' decision to strip her Royal title
Kate Middleton controversy forces royal family to devise THIS strategy
Kate Middleton controversy forces royal family to devise THIS strategy
Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible' about Kate Middleton: Insider
Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible' about Kate Middleton: Insider
Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason
Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason