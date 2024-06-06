Ariana Grande's brother greenlights Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande has her brother’s stamp of approval for beau Ethan Slater.

In an interview with TooFab, Frankie Grande said the 32-year-old actor is “a wonderful guy.”

“I love him. He’s a very sweet guy,” he said.

Frankie then went on to reveal that he has been familiar with Ethan’s work long before he was cast as Boq in the upcoming Wicked movie.

“I’ve been a fan of his ever since seeing him in SpongeBob. And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family,” he said.

Frankie continued to gush over Ethan and further added, “He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy. He’s very sweet. He’s very, very, very sweet. I just… I adore him. I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy I’m happy. So I’m very happy.”

Ariana and Ethan started dating in July 2023 after meeting on the U.K. set of Wicked, according to US Weekly.

Their romance came after Ariana had recently called it quits with her husband of two years Dalton Gomez whereas Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son, the same month.

“They’re a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” an insider exclusively told Us of the couple in November 2023. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”