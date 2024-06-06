Prince Harry memoir stint rubbished as a royal with the least intellectual reputation

Prince Harry’s ability to write a memoir despite being a royal of the lest intellectual reputation has just been ridiculed by experts.

Comments against the Duke have been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “Call it piece of royal irony #33: That the two most devastating books that have ever come out about the House of Windsor were written by the two family members with the least intellectual reputations.”

For those unversed, one was Princess Diana who had an entire memoir penned via Andrew Morton back in 1992, and the second was her son Prince Harry who crafted one called Spare.

However, what makes this matter even more shocking is the claims that later followed, accusing Prince Harry of “taking notes” at the time of the Queen’s death.

Refencing this Ms Elser also noted, “While the image that might come immediately to mind is of the duke furiously scribbling in a well-used spiral notebook while crouched behind a potted fern, really what I think Hardman is saying is that the final draft of Spare had yet to be submitted at that point in time.”