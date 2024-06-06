Photo: Glen Powell co-star Ardia Arjona finalizes divorce amid Jason Mamoa romance

Adria Arjona is reportedly done and dusted with former husband Edgardo Canales.

As per the findings of In Touch Weekly, the 32-year-old Puerto Rican actress finalized her divorce from lawyer husband in December 2023 and is now blooming in love with the Aquaman star, Jason Momoa.

The report also established that Adria cited “irreconcilable differences” with ex-husband as the reason for the divorce after a marriage of nearly three and a half years.

The acting sensation is currently promoting her new Netflix movie Hit Man with Anyone But You alum, Glen Powell.

Recently, both co-stars appeared for a candid chat with their mothers and reflected on their childhood, as per People Magazine.

In this chat, Adria’s mother Leslie called her a "free, daring" child and gushed over her performing talent.

However, Adria pointed out in response, "I shy away from attention now. You've kind of seen it a little bit on this press tour with me, I get really nervous,"

In conclusion, Glen rejected Adria’s claims and declared that he “never” found her “nervous.”