 
Geo News

Glen Powell co-star Ardia Arjona finalizes divorce amid Jason Mamoa romance

Glen Powell stars alongside Adria Arjona in new movie, 'Hit Man'

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Photo: Glen Powell co-star Ardia Arjona finalizes divorce amid Jason Mamoa romance

Adria Arjona is reportedly done and dusted with former husband Edgardo Canales.

As per the findings of In Touch Weekly, the 32-year-old Puerto Rican actress finalized her divorce from lawyer husband in December 2023 and is now blooming in love with the Aquaman star, Jason Momoa.

The report also established that Adria cited “irreconcilable differences” with ex-husband as the reason for the divorce after a marriage of nearly three and a half years.

The acting sensation is currently promoting her new Netflix movie Hit Man with Anyone But You alum, Glen Powell.

Recently, both co-stars appeared for a candid chat with their mothers and reflected on their childhood, as per People Magazine.

In this chat, Adria’s mother Leslie called her a "free, daring" child and gushed over her performing talent.

However, Adria pointed out in response, "I shy away from attention now. You've kind of seen it a little bit on this press tour with me, I get really nervous,"

In conclusion, Glen rejected Adria’s claims and declared that he “never” found her “nervous.”

Saba Qamar gives fans up-close tour of her 'full of love' mansion
Saba Qamar gives fans up-close tour of her 'full of love' mansion
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how being legally blind is 'advantageous'
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how being legally blind is 'advantageous'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce find engagement queries 'bad': Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce find engagement queries 'bad': Source
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez 'thrilled' with Ben Affleck drama
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez 'thrilled' with Ben Affleck drama
Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'
Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'
Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set