Jennifer Aniston recalls the world with no social media

June 07, 2024

When Friends premiered, there was no social media, Jennifer Aniston says, which helped the cast to remain aloof from the negativity.

Sharing her views on Variety's Actors on Actors, the Emmy winner said the absence of these platforms made the cast forge a closer bond as they did not pay attention to outside chatters.

"It was in the '90s and 2000s, and we had the luxury of there not being social media or the internet, so we were so isolated and protected," she said. 

"You weren't faced with what people are commenting and ripping you apart or whatever. It was a dreamy time."

Jennifer continued, "It was really nostalgic," noting, "It was really an innocent time, where we could roam about the world a lot easier."

"Even thought it became a big thing, we were able to be together and support. But again, there weren’t phones. It's not like hundreds of screens telling you what it is." 

Aired in 1994, Friends' 30th anniversary will be falling on Sept 22.

