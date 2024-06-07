Dating Kanye West turns good for one of his exes

Most exes of Kanye West apparently have some issues with him but Julia Fox took a different line revealing he was a blessing to her career.



She explained his entry into her life played a key role in letting her set the rules about her work instead of her PR team.

In a chat with The New York Times Popcast, the 34-year-old said, “She fully wrestled back total control of [her] image” after being in a relationship with him.

“You know, it was actually a blessing that he came into my life,” she said. “because he kind of shook up my team in a way where a lot of the creative control was then given back to me.”

“Whereas I feel like for a couple of years there, I would still feel this pressure to pretend to be this Hollywood starlet that I, like, wasn’t.”

The Uncut Gems actress said how her team was ruling out her opinion on how to best maintain her public image but after dating Ye she said her confidence was boosted and made her take charge.

“But then when he left, it was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do what I wanna do,’ you know?” she noted. “I kind of felt like, ‘Oh my god, the world is my oyster.’ I’m my own muse.”

But besides this silver lining, Julia was vocal about her time with Kanye when they both dated for nearly a month in 2022.

“Dating that man for a month - one month,” she told In Style. “And that’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that.”