 
Geo News

Dragons set to change the face of 'House of the Dragon'

Showrunner Ryan Condal weighs in on the grip of dragons in the upcoming season two of 'House of the Dragon'

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Dragons set to change the face of 'House of the Dragon'

In the upcoming season, two, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said the story is bracing for a "cold war because of the dragons."

“And that’s really because of the dragons,” he told at the New York premiere of the show. “Everybody’s terrified of launching mutually assured destruction and burning down the kingdom that they’re trying to rule over.”

Ryan similarly also worked on a promise he said he made to fans previously about more dragons in season two.

“I said five and a half years ago, and I think I’m sticking to it. So five new ones that you haven’t seen before.”

Meanwhile, Harry Collett who played Jacaerys Velaryon opened up about dragon-riding. 

“I love riding the dragon, but because I’m a man, it hurts in some areas. It’s really immersive, and you’ve got a wind machine in your face. It was great for the first half hour and then you get motion sick.”

Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation
Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation
Kelly Clarkson shares Jon Bon Jovi's THIS song ‘almost killed' her
Kelly Clarkson shares Jon Bon Jovi's THIS song ‘almost killed' her
Joe Keery breaks silence over breakup with Maika Monroe
Joe Keery breaks silence over breakup with Maika Monroe
Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance
Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance
Dating Kanye West turns good for one of his exes
Dating Kanye West turns good for one of his exes
Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway Musical
Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway Musical
Ray J reveals why he and brandy 'Never' had sibling rivalry
Ray J reveals why he and brandy 'Never' had sibling rivalry
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos share views on arranged marriages for their kids
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos share views on arranged marriages for their kids
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan corrects rumours on who she auditioned for
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan corrects rumours on who she auditioned for
Billie Joe Armstrong flaunts friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift show
Billie Joe Armstrong flaunts friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift show
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talk excitement for 'Big Little Lies' season 3
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talk excitement for 'Big Little Lies' season 3
Glen Powell teases 'most incredible' action scene from 'Twisters'
Glen Powell teases 'most incredible' action scene from 'Twisters'