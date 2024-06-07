Dragons set to change the face of 'House of the Dragon'

In the upcoming season, two, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said the story is bracing for a "cold war because of the dragons."



“And that’s really because of the dragons,” he told at the New York premiere of the show. “Everybody’s terrified of launching mutually assured destruction and burning down the kingdom that they’re trying to rule over.”

Ryan similarly also worked on a promise he said he made to fans previously about more dragons in season two.

“I said five and a half years ago, and I think I’m sticking to it. So five new ones that you haven’t seen before.”

Meanwhile, Harry Collett who played Jacaerys Velaryon opened up about dragon-riding.

“I love riding the dragon, but because I’m a man, it hurts in some areas. It’s really immersive, and you’ve got a wind machine in your face. It was great for the first half hour and then you get motion sick.”