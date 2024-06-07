Tom Cruise gushes over Emily Blunt as he marks 10 years to ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Tom Cruise heaped praises on his Edge of Tomorrow co-stars and director as he marked 10 years to the blockbuster action/sci-fi film on social media.



The Mission: Impossible megastar took to Instagram to celebrate his film hitting the cinemas a decade ago with special tribute to the leading lady, Emily Blunt.

Besides the trailer of the movie, Cruise penned, "It’s been 10 years since Edge of Tomorrow first hit theaters! I want to take the opportunity to thank Emily Blunt once again for being such a great friend and brilliant actress.”

Gushing over the Oppenheimer star, he also wrote, “I love her performance in this film. Her dedication. Her humor. Her vulnerability and power. She brought it all.”

The Hollywood superstar then praised the director of the film, Doug Liman, writer Christopher McQuarrie, and his co-stars, Brendan Gleeson and the late Bill Paxton.



Cruise continued: “This anniversary brings back incredible memories. My first collaboration with Doug Liman. Rejoining the indomitable Brendan Gleeson. And my first time working alongside the great Bill Paxton. His performance and the character he created left an indelible mark on this film.”

“Hitting this kind of tone was no easy task. The writing and storytelling of Christopher McQuarrie made the movie work. Along with the dedication of our entire team who helped bring it to the screen—it was an absolute joy creating it with you all.

“To everyone who has enjoyed this film over the years, thank you for being a fan. And thank you to Warner Bros. for making this film. I can’t wait to share more about the great movies we’re working on.”