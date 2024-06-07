Olivia Wilde hopes for Harry Styles reunion after his breakup with Taylor Russell

Olivia Wilde is desperate to rekindle romance with ex Harry Styles almost two years after they amicably parted ways, as per reports.



According to Life & Style, the Don’t Worry Darling director could not help but hope for a reunion with the As It Was hitmaker after he broke up with Taylor Russell.

An insider close to the actor-director spilled that Wilde still has feelings for Styles, who is 10 years her junior, and despite two years since their breakup, she has not moved on.

“For Olivia, nobody came close to Harry,” the tipster revealed. “They’re in touch here and there and Olivia swears they still have a spark.”

However, Wilde has not reached out to the former One Direction band member as of yet as she is waiting for him to make the first move, the insider added.

“She’s playing it cool and waiting for him to make the first move — but she’d drop everything to meet up with him,” they said of Wilde, who is a mother to two kids, she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

During her relationship with Styles, which lasted almost two years, she developed a strong bond with his friends, including James Corden.

“So there’s plenty of people who would cheer them on if they gave things another shot. Olivia’s hoping this time apart was enough to make Harry see she’s the one for him.”

In November 2022, People Magazine reported that Wilde and Styles have taken break from their relationship.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," they said at the time. "It's a very amicable decision” as “they're still very close friends.”

But a report by Heat Magazine later revealed that that Styles tried to end his relationship with Wilde "multiple times" before they finally called it off in November’ 22.

They said each time he tried to leave, Wilde would get ‘upset’ and ‘begged’ him to stay.