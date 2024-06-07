 
Kate Winslet confesses to peeing her pants during one The Regime scene

Kate Winslet reveals a hilarious behind-the-scenes mishap while shooting HBO's The Regime

June 07, 2024

Kate Winslet recently confessed to a hilarious mishap that happened during the filming of an intense scene for the HBO series The Regime.

Winslet, 48, did not shy away from revealing the shocking behind-the-scene mishap from the 'All Ye Faithful' episode as she responded to questions during The Regime FYC panel event in Los Angeles.

“Actual pee. Actual pee down the inside of my thigh. I’m sorry to share that,” the actress shared, adding, “It was so f****** hilarious. I couldn’t breathe. That was the only sequence that we really did improvise. We just went for it,” Winslet confessed.

Winslet was referencing to the scene where her onscreen character, Chancellor Elena Vernham, and her love interest, Herbert Zubak (played by Matthias Schoenaerts), visit a dream therapist (played by Julia Davis) to comprehend the meaning behind Herbert's nightmare.

Winslet further elaborated on the heavily-improvised moment from the show as well as Davis' camaderie.

“At one point, we were down on [the floor] chanting and slapping each other,” she continued. “It was completely out of control. But when you have someone like Julia Davis, an absolutely brilliant comedian. I'm afraid you just go for it.”

However, showrunner, executive producer and writer Will Tracy watched with 'some pains' as the scene unfolded during the shoot but admired Davis' spirit.

“I thought she [Julia Davis] could have been in every episode,” he admitted. “That would have been a really useful device to have her in every episode to track their relationship.”

