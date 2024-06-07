Photo: Will Smith reveals the ‘best movie he ever made'

Will Smith recently talked about the rare list of his most favourite projects.

Appearing on the latest episode of Hot Ones, Will Smith said, "I think the individual best movie, all around, that I've ever made is 'The Pursuit of Happyness'.”

He added, “Right behind that is the first 'Men In Black'. The direction, cinematography and music.”



"If I had to put four of them in a time capsule it would be 'The Pursuit of Happyness', the first 'Men In Black', 'I Am Legend' and probably 'King Richard'," he went on to address.

It is pertinent to mention here that the acting sensation is currently promoting his new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die alongside co-star Martin Lawrence.

Expressing his appreciation for the flicks’ "aggressive" creative choices, he asserted, "The definition of a hit is still pretty much the same. Essentially, it's just harder to get one.”

Will also elaborated on the changing narratives of showbiz and addressed preference of consumer for comfort.

"You used to be able to put some explosions in the trailer and a couple of good jokes and people were there. And television is so good, there are things that people just aren't going to leave their house for,” the Oscar-winning actor continued.

“There's definitely a higher demand for a certain type of film for people to leave their homes," he concluded.