Kate Middleton befittingly responds to critics

Kate Middleton is spending more time with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

June 08, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently strongly responded to the critics, who are speculating about her return to royal duties amid her cancer treatment.

An insider told Life & Style as saying the future queen is not pressuring herself to see anyone amid cancer battle.

Kate Middleton does not care truly what anyone thinks, the source said and added “Kate’s recovery is a one day-at-a-time thing.”

The source said, “She’s not putting any pressure on herself to do anything or see anyone because deadlines in a situation like this can make the recovery way more stressful. She doesn’t care truly what anyone thinks.”

Amid treatment at home, Kate Middleton is spending more time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The insider said, “She’s trying to make life as normal for her kids as possible.

“Kate spends time resting when they’re at school, so she can be the most upbeat version of herself when the children are at home.”

Kate is just ‘uber focused on getting better’

Kate Middleton’s apparent response to critics came amid claims she ‘May Never Come Back’ in Royal Role following her cancer treatment.

