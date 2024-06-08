Danielle Bradbery stuns fans as she announces first album in six years

Danielle Bradbery is ready to reintroduce herself to the world as she announced the release of her first album in six years.

During her performance at Spotify House at Ole Red during CMA Fest on Friday, the 27-year-old singer shared the news of her comeback.

"It doesn't feel real," Danielle, who won The Voice in 2013, told People.

"There's a lot of emotions coming with it, with just how long it's been and who I am now as a person and as a woman, and everything that has happened in the past few years since my last album,” she added.

For those unversed, Danielle dropped her last album, I Don't Believe We've Met, in 2017.

Explaining why it took her years to release her new album, the country singer revealed, "These past few years, they're very fragile 20s. I went through a really heavy relationship.”



“I went through a lot personally and figuring out myself, my mind, and honestly my body," she continued. "There's times where my health wasn't great, and there was a lot of times where I was like, I need to figure myself out. I need to make changes because whatever is happening right now is hurting me mentally and physically."

"I love being honest with everybody,” the Goodbye Summer hitmaker added.

Danielle’s upcoming second studio self-titled album will be released on September 6.