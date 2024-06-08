King Charles urged doctors in hospital to 'lead from front' in Normandy

King Charles was in the hospital hours before he lead the D-Day commemorations in Normandy.

His Majesty, who was adamant on fulfilling his duties as the monarch of Britain as he marked a historical event, was present to lead in the French city 24 hours after doctors allowed him to join the veterans.

This comes as the 75-year-old was determined to "lead from the front" on the occasion.

The King was also joined by wife, Queen Camilla, as he made a speech alongside 21 D-Day heroes during a debate in the city.

Royal sources told the The Sun: “All events were looked at in consultation with doctors. They were extremely long days and some compromises had to be made.”

To support his father, Prince William also later joined the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to mark D-Day in Normandy.

A source closely placed to William said: "As Prince of Wales, he has a strong sense of wanting to support his father, both at home and overseas."

Meanwhile, His Majesty is getting ready to attend the King's Foundation Awards at St James's Palace, in London, next Tuesday.