Josh Duhamel shares funny parenting moment as son gets first crush

Josh Duhamel spills funny parenting moment

Josh Duhamel is getting ready for life as the dad of a pre-teen.

The Ransom Canyon star, 52, who left Hollywood for a quieter life in Minnesota, recently opened up about his son Axl, who will turn 12 later this month.

"I have an 11-year-old who just went to camp in Minnesota and met a girl he really likes," Duhamel told People. "He really wants to see this girl again from camp. I'm like, 'Dude! You're not even 12.' So, that's going to be parent-supervised."

The 52-year-old actor, who welcomed Axl with ex-wife Fergie, admitted this is a new stage in parenting for him. "Having a son with a crush is a new one for me, as a parent, anyway. But I get it, I've been there," he remarked.

Duhamel, who is also father to a younger son and "is still pooping his pants," hilariously said, "I have an 18-month-old baby... and I just hope it doesn't inverse. I hope that the 11-year-old doesn't poop his pants on his first date. That would be terrible."

It is pertinent to mention that Duhamel shares son Shepherd with wife Audra Mari

Elsewhere in the interview, he also talked about raising a family in Minnesota, far from the chaos of Hollywood.

“I make movies and TV shows, and I love it… but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again, fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted.”

The Transformers star, who moved to a deserted land an hour-and-a-half away from Fargo, North Dakota, more than ten years ago, built his own rustic lakeside cabin there, which he calls “doomsday cabin.”

For Duhamel, it’s about “getting back to the basics… and really enjoy[ing] the simple things in life, and that's family, that's friends, that's making memories.”