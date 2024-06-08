 
Duke of Westminster bride Olivia Henson overcomes outfit mishap in public

Duke of Westminster bride handles wardrobe mishap on wedding day

June 08, 2024

Duke of Westminster wedding in the UK turned heads as the bride met with a fashion faux pas.

Hugh Grosvenor, who has tied the knot with Olivia Henson this week, saw audience gasp as the latter's veil blew in the wind in front of Chester Cathedral.

The situation eventually came under control with help from her staff. The bride then walked into the hall wearing her beautiful outfit by Emma Victoria Payne.

Before the bride's entry into the hall, groom's mother, Natalia Grosvenor, arrived in a pink dress and pink fascinator.

She was accompanied by her daughters, Lady Tamara Grosvenor, Lady Viola Grosvenor and Lady Edwina Grosvenor

The wedding was also attended by Prince William who arrived before the bride and groom and made his place through to side entrance.

This comes as Prince Harry skips the Duke of Westminster wedding, after a private phone call with the groom.

A source at the time told The Sun: "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it's unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness."

